No power, no place to go for thousands of South Florida elderly after Irma

More Videos 0:31 Plane crashes in Connecticut parking lot Pause 0:37 Volunteers help clean up at Wakeland Elementary after Irma 0:37 Hurricane Irma: Some Manatee County golf courses have reopened 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 0:41 Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 1:33 Bonita Springs residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma 1:42 3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 0:47 Hurricane Irma debris pickup delayed 1:19 ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp becomes overnight sensation after MNF debut 3:15 After Irma's Wrath, Residents and Beachgoers Flock Back to Anna Maria Island. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center evacuated after losing power Patients were evacuated after Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at16650 W Dixie Hwy after generators failed on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in North Miami Beach. Patients were evacuated after Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at16650 W Dixie Hwy after generators failed on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in North Miami Beach. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Patients were evacuated after Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at16650 W Dixie Hwy after generators failed on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in North Miami Beach. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com