These Florida men tried to steal a huge utility pole, police say. It didn’t end well

By Jared Gilmour

September 13, 2017 2:33 PM

Florida police arrested two men on Wednesday morning for trying to steal a utility pole, which they had strapped to the top of an SUV on a Jacksonville street.

The attempted theft comes as the state recovers from brutal winds and rain that Hurricane Irma unleashed when it hit nearly the entire state over the weekend and into Monday.

Millions of Floridians lost power, and it’s still being restored for many across the state and region.

When the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on Facebook, it quickly got shared by thousands of users on the social network.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WOKV that the two men were attempting to steal the pole, but authorities didn’t say what the men would be charged with.

The sheriff’s office credited alert citizens and speedy police work with apprehending the would-be utility pole bandits.

A reporter for WOKV posted photos from scene on Twitter, as the two shirtless suspects sat on the curb in handcuffs, right near the car with a JEA utility pole precariously balanced on the roof.

