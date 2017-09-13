She told the bounty hunters it was the wrong house. They broke down her door anyway, police say

She tried to tell them they had the wrong house—after all, she was a single mom with two kids and had just moved in two months ago.
That’s exactly what she had told the three bounty hunters just a month earlier as well, according to the News Star, when they first showed up at her West Monroe, Louisiana, home demanding to see someone she said didn’t live there.
But this time, shortly before midnight on August 15, the men didn’t listen, police say.
Armed with pistols and protected by bulletproof vests, one of the men broke down the door and the men entered her home, the News Star reports.
Never miss a local story.
When the woman filed a police report on Aug. 18, she told the West Monroe Police Department that she didn’t know the person the bounty hunters were looking for — but mentioned that she had just moved into the house, and that the home had been empty for two months before she got there.
West Monroe police have now arrested three suspects and charged them for breaking and entering into the victim’s house.
The men under arrest are Patrick Guimbellot, 25, Michael Brance Franks, 25, and Richard Walker, Jr., 26, according to KNOE.
Guimbellot has been charged with simple criminal damage to property and felony unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Franks and Walker have been charged with felony unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, KNOE reports.
All of the men facing charges have been released on bond, police say.
The three men who have been charged were looking for a man wanted for failure to appear by a bail bonds agency, according to a News Star investigation. They allegedly headed to the victim’s home with two other men on Aug. 15 in search of the wanted man.
“Only Guimbellot stated he saw the suspect in the house before he broke the door down,” the warrant for their arrest says, according to the News Star. “None of the other four who came with Guimbellot corroborated his statement.”
The property owner estimated there was $2,185 in damages from the break-in and corroborated the timeline that the victim had alleged earlier to police, according to the News Star.
Comments