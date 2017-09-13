Deputy asks Irma evacuee what will cheer her up. ‘A dance,’ she says

More Videos 0:31 Plane crashes in Connecticut parking lot Pause 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 3:30 Skipping the White House: Standing Pats (Be Patriots) 1:16 Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 0:31 It’s slow going on I-75 in North Florida 7:39 Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 7: Back to Siesta ... I mean Sarasota 0:41 Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 3:15 After Irma's Wrath, Residents and Beachgoers Flock Back to Anna Maria Island. 0:43 Hurricane Irma aftermath in Anna Maria Island Coquina Park Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Irma made an evacuee nervous so this deputy danced with her A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time. A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time. Osceola County Sheriff's Office

A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time. Osceola County Sheriff's Office