  • Irma made an evacuee nervous so this deputy danced with her

    A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time.

A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time. Osceola County Sheriff's Office
A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time. Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Deputy asks Irma evacuee what will cheer her up. ‘A dance,’ she says

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 13, 2017 1:48 PM

A video posted Monday of an Osceola County, Florida, sheriff’s deputy dancing with an Irma evacuee at a shelter has gone viral.

The deputy visited the shelter and noticed a senior who looked worried, the department said on Facebook. He asked what would cheer her up. A dance, she replied.

So the deputy danced with her – and sang to her. The video posted by the sheriff’s department had been viewed 106,000 times and shared 2,600 times by Wednesday morning.

“This is definitely a dance she won’t forget,” says the post.

About 6.5 million Floridians were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders Sunday as Hurricane Irma slammed into the Florida Keys as a Category 4 hurricane, then weakened to a tropical storm Monday as it brought dangerous storm surge flooding to Jacksonville. The storm then moved on to Georgia and South Carolina.

