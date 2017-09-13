‘Don’t Tase me, I’m pregnant!’: She says a police officer ignored her pleas

More Videos 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County Pause 0:31 Plane crashes in Connecticut parking lot 2:03 Keys resident spent Hurricane Irma on his sailboat 0:41 Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 1:32 Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 3:15 After Irma's Wrath, Residents and Beachgoers Flock Back to Anna Maria Island. 0:43 Hurricane Irma aftermath in Anna Maria Island Coquina Park 1:42 3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 2:24 Hurricane Irma: ASL interpreter translates information inaccurately at Florida presser 1:07 Rubonia residents escape Irma's worst Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A witness who watched and filmed part of a confrontation between Pass Christian police officers and a Pass Christian woman says the woman walked away to de-escalate the tense situation. The witness said the officer came after the woman, wrestled her to the ground and used a stun gun to subdue her. The witness said the woman was yelling "Wait, wait, wait, I'm pregnant, I'm pregnant" to the officer to keep her from slamming her to the ground.

