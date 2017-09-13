Police couldn’t talk a suspect off a roof. So an 83-year-old man threw him to them

A standoff between police and a suspect jumping from roof to roof in southern California ended Tuesday when a grandfather got tired of waiting for things to resolve themselves and took matters into his own hands.
The situation started early Tuesday in La Puente, California, when police received a call about someone being followed, according to the Mercury News. When police responded, they found a man jumping from roof to roof, attempting to flee police, per KTLA.
Eventually, the man ended up on the roof of 83-year-old grandfather Wilford Burgess. For several hours, the unidentified suspect refused to leave as police brought in crisis negotiators to persuade him to peacefully surrender, per KABC.
Finally, roughly five hours after police first received the call, Burgess decided he had had enough.
“I said ... ‘I'm going up on the roof, that sucker's coming off,’” he told KABC.
He took his neighbor’s ladder, climbed up and approached the man, according to video taken by his granddaughter, Ashley Wrenn. Burgess was able to restrain the man — and then tossed him off the roof.
Get Off My Roof! Elderly La Puente Man Tosses Trespasser from ...
Get off my roof! An 83-year-old La Puente man got tired of waiting for deputies to get a trespasser off the top of his house, so he did it himself.... by tossing the trespasser off the roof. http://abc7.la/2f47ROTPosted by ABC7 on Tuesday, September 12, 2017
“He’d been up there too long,” Burgess told KTLA. “I figured ... if they can’t get him off, I can.”
Or, as police told the Mercury News, the resident “escorted” the suspect off the roof.
For Burgess’s family, his actions were completely in character.
“He's like the strongest person in our family. I mean, he keeps us all together ... it wasn't a surprise to us. That's papa," Wrenn told KTLA.
Police told the Mercury News the suspect was later taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.
Comments