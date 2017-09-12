Former adult magazine exec opens $30-million home to 70 foster kids displaced by Irma

The 70 foster kids spent five days bracing the impact of Hurricane Irma in emergency shelters.
But after the storm was over, their foster care community had lost power and they had nowhere to go.
"At noon yesterday, we got a phone call from the SOS Children's Village Florida saying we need help," millionaire Marc Bell told CBS 12. “‘We've been evicted from our shelters and we don't know where to bring the kids, and we're not getting any help from the county, what do I do?’ And I said ‘bring them here.’”
Bell, a former executive of adult magazine Penthouse, is on the board of the children’s shelter. He and his wife Jennifer said the decision was a no-brainer.
“They’re so grateful, just for people opening up their homes,” Jennifer Bell told WPBF.
And the Bells have plenty of space in their $30-million, 27,000-square foot Boca Raton home.
“Today, we had manicures for the little girls,” Marc Bell said. “We got Bobby the balloon guy coming later to entertain them. Yesterday during dinner, we had a singer come who plays guitar and sang songs with them.”
It’s not clear how long the children will be staying, but they’re enjoying some pretty sweet digs: There’s a game room with pool, air hockey and arcade games, and a Star Trek-themed home theatre. Bell did post some “do not touch” notes of caution on the shelves of his Star Trek memorabilia, politely reminding the kids to keep their hands to themselves.
According to Cubed Miami, the Mediterranean villa also has a pool with waterfalls, a full basketball court, a wine room, eight bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. It also has a library and a gym, according to Forbes.
Contributions to help get the kids’ foster community habitable again can be made on GoFundMe.
