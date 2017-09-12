New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray applaud after they both voted in the Democratic primary, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The mayor faces a crowded primary field, but no challengers with his organizing power or financial muscle, as he seeks a second term as the leader of the country's largest city.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray applaud after they both voted in the Democratic primary, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The mayor faces a crowded primary field, but no challengers with his organizing power or financial muscle, as he seeks a second term as the leader of the country's largest city. Mark Lennihan AP Photo
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray applaud after they both voted in the Democratic primary, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The mayor faces a crowded primary field, but no challengers with his organizing power or financial muscle, as he seeks a second term as the leader of the country's largest city. Mark Lennihan AP Photo

National

The Latest: De Blasio wins Democratic mayoral primary in NYC

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 10:02 PM

NEW YORK

The Latest on New York's primary elections(all times local):

9:55 p.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) has handily won his primary race in his quest for a second term leading the country's biggest city.

He defeated four other Democrats in Tuesday's primary. He was widely considered the favorite against Sal Albanese, Richard Bashner, Robert Gangi and Michael Tolkin. With more than half of precincts reporting, unofficial results have de Blasio with more than 70 percent of the vote.

He now faces Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, of Staten Island, and independent candidate Bo Dietl, a private detective, in November's general election.

Most party primaries in New York state are closed contests, meaning a voter must be a registered member of the party in order to cast a ballot.

___

12:15 a.m.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) faces a crowded primary field as he seeks a second term leading the nation's largest city.

De Blasio is one of five Democrats running in Tuesday's primary. He's considered the favorite against Sal Albanese, Richard Bashner, Robert Gangi and Michael Tolkin.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown all face their own Democratic primary challengers in Tuesday's election.

In Syracuse, three Democrats are running to succeed fellow Democrat Stephanie Miner, who's term-limited.

Most party primaries in New York state are closed contests, meaning a voter must be a registered member of the party in order to cast a ballot.

The winners of Tuesday's race will all move to the November general election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Plane crashes in Connecticut parking lot

Plane crashes in Connecticut parking lot 0:31

Plane crashes in Connecticut parking lot
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. 1:37

Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S.

View More Video