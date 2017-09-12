They find each other after 50 years, and get married in Elvis-themed hospital wedding

Jennifer Meyerink and Stephen Walbert get married in Walbert’s hospital room at Rochester General Hospital, in Rochester, N.Y., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, where Walbert is being treated for leukemia. The two met a half century ago in the Caribbean, fell in love when he was stationed with the U.S. Navy in Trinidad and Tobago, lost touch and then reunited two years ago. Lynne Tseng AP