Miss Texas didn’t win Miss America. But her comments won her millions of new fans

3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store Pause

0:31 Plane crashes in Connecticut parking lot

11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother

2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

1:20 Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma

0:52 Scenes of damage in Bradenton after Hurricane Irma

0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

0:44 ‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys

0:19 Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West