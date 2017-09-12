A firefighter was on duty for Hurricane Irma when a blaze broke out — at his own home

In addition to howling winds, pounding rains and scary storm surge, Hurricane Irma brought one more danger to Florida: fire.
Multiple homes have burned down after electrical fires started because of Irma, according to media reports. And in one case, the home that burned down belonged to a man working to save others.
In Largo, Florida, firefighter Mike Jones’s home went up in flames around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to WFLA.
“My neighbors next door were screaming and saying there is a fire, and we saw smoke barreling out of the house,” neighbor Robbin Kortvely told WFLA.
At the time, Jones was not home — he was on duty for the Clearwater Fire Department, helping other people affected by the storm, according to Fox 13.
However, as the fire raged, emergency responders didn’t come, neighbors told both news stations. That’s because in Largo, emergency responses had been suspended due to high winds.
Due to high #PinellasIrma wind speeds, Largo Fire Rescue vehicles can no longer respond to emergency calls. https://t.co/lykDTcqOHU pic.twitter.com/OpWk2nrjJZ— City of Largo News (@LargoNews) September 11, 2017
In nearby Clearwater, where Jones works, firefighters were finally able to respond and put out the blaze, per WFLA.
“I got on 911 and called them up and said this is one of your own. I said you need to get out here, his house is burning down. But he works for Clearwater and Clearwater came out and took care of their own,” Kortvely told WFLA.
A GoFundMe page for Jones, his wife and their three children was established Monday, and by Tuesday afternoon, people had donated more than $23,000 of the $25,000 goal, and the story has been shared more than 3,000 times on Facebook. According to the page, no one was injured in the fire, but the family will now have to start completely over.
It is not clear what caused the fire in Jones’s home, but other fires have been caused by downed power lines. More than 5 million are without power in Florida.
