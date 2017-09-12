With ground still soaked, Florida town works on recovery

Bayardo Perez prepares to dismantle the mangled tin roof of his shed in Sweetwater, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11. Inland communities like Sweetwater were spared the storm surge from Hurricane Irma, but streets were swamped, fences and trees fell, cars got stuck in floodwater, and the ground will remain saturated as trillions of gallons of ocean water flow south through the Everglades. Jason Dearen AP Photo