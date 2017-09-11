More Videos

The beach was closed because of the hurricane. This man went in the water anyway

By Emily Weaver And Josh Bell

eweaver@thesunnews.com

jbell@thesunnews.com

September 11, 2017 09:20 PM

UPDATED September 12, 2017 08:08 AM

Good idea: surveying the tempestuous surf churned up by Tropical Storms Irma and Jose from the safety of your home television.

Bad idea: jumping in the hurricane-driven waves for a quick swim like this guy did.

Double red flags, advising beachgoers the ocean was closed to swimming, whipped in the wind Monday afternoon as a man donning American flag swim trunks charged into the rough surf at the 14th Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In less than three minutes, the man had been carried away down to 2nd Avenue Pier.

Rescuers were called to the ocean around 1 p.m. Monday for the distressed swimmer reported near the SkyWheel. Dispatchers reported he was out of the water minutes later.

