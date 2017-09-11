Kidnapped 5-year-old’s body found at bottom of cliff, near where injured mom was found

More Videos 0:19 Jacksonville, Florida experiences record-breaking flooding from Irma Pause 1:37 Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:19 See streets as rivers, rivers as oceans when Irma hits Jacksonville 0:28 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:29 Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 0:43 Hurricane Irma aftermath in Anna Maria Island Coquina Park 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother A 5-year-old Jackson County boy was found dead in a heavily wooded area nearby where his mother was discovered after being thrown from a cliff. A 5-year-old Jackson County boy was found dead in a heavily wooded area nearby where his mother was discovered after being thrown from a cliff. cstroh@herald-leader.com

