10-year-old escaped Hurricane Irma and Florida, then tragedy struck

A 10-year-old boy from south Florida, who fled to Georgia with his family to avoid Hurricane Irma, was killed on Monday when a vehicle hit him during an altercation in suburban Atlanta, police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The boy’s mother, Shyra Slack, 30, confronted another woman at a neighborhood gathering early Monday morning in Stone Mountain, Ga.
The other woman in the altercation, Brianna Robertson, tried to leave the house where the gathering was being held because she was afraid, according to WSB-TV.
That’s when Slack’s 10-year-old son Timothy Jones got in between the two, and ended up struck by the vehicle Robertson was driving to get away. The vehicle hit both the mother and son, who are from near Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
“She was trying to get away from a situation where she thought she was going to be harmed,” DeKalb County Police Lt. Lonzy Robertson told WSB. “Apparently she felt it was an unsafe place to be so she left in a vehicle.”
The mother and son were taken to the hospital by family members. Slack sustained minor injuries, was treated and released. Timothy died from his injuries at the hospital.
Police said that Robertson, 26, was not injured in the incident. The crash is still under investigation, but police told the Journal-Constitution that Robertson does not face charges.
