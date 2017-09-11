Fort Lauderdale Officer Kenneth Somma and K-9 Eddie sleep during Hurricane Irma in a photo posted on Twitter on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Fort Lauderdale Officer Kenneth Somma and K-9 Eddie sleep during Hurricane Irma in a photo posted on Twitter on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Screenshot Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Police Dept shares adorable K-9 photo after Hurricane Irma shift

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchydc.com

September 11, 2017 1:06 PM

Sometimes you just need a helping hand — even while you’re sleeping.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department tweeted an adorable photo of Office Kenneth Somma and his K-9 partner, Eddie, sleeping after working a shift during Hurricane Irma. Somma is asleep on a cot. Eddie is on the floor, near boots, a backpack and a pair of headphones. Somma is holding Eddie’s paw in his hand.

The department included the hashtag #WeAreInThisTogether in its post, which went out at 4:04 a.m. on Sunday.

All regular days off and leave for Fort Lauderdale police officers were canceled last week as a result of the storm.

More than 1,700 people have retweeted the photo and 4,300 have liked the image.

The department also posted the image to its Facebook page after outlets began to publicize the image. It had attracted 390 reactions, including more than 100 “loves,” as of Monday afternoon.

Irma hit south Florida on Sunday, making landfall as a Category 4 storm over the Florida Keys and then hitting the west coast of Florida later in the day. The large storm caused damage across the peninsula, bringing flooding from Miami to Jacksonville on the east coast of the state.

