Hurricane Irma: Their car was stuck in a ditch. The water reached the children's seats

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

September 11, 2017 9:22 AM

Police officers rescued a family of four stranded in their car in a water-flooded ditch Monday morning as Tropical Storm Irma continued to pound away at Florida.

Officers from the Lakeland Police Department were told of a family stuck in ditch filled with four feet of water, according to its Facebook post.

“Even though it was 12:30AM and the full strength of Hurricane Irma was about to hit Lakeland; our guys didn’t hesitate,” read the Facebook post.

The police, responding to the call about the family in distress, then sped to the ditch in a fortified vehicle.

There they found two adults and two children, both less than a year old, with floodwater rising to their car seats.

The one child was 6-months old, and the other 10-months-old.

Luckily, the cops were able to get the family out of the car, and no one was injured, according to WWLTV4.

“When you become a police officer you hope to make a difference in the lives of others,” the Facebook post said. “Tonight, there is no doubt these officers made a difference.”

