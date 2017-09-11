Hurricane Irma: Reporters keep working, despite power outages and newsroom evacuations

More Videos 1:37 Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. Pause 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West 0:36 Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 0:24 Hurricane Irma's winds peel off roof from strip mall Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma floods Miami streets Hurricane arrived in Miami, Florida on September 10, 2017, flooding streets as it made its way on shore. Hurricane arrived in Miami, Florida on September 10, 2017, flooding streets as it made its way on shore. Joey Flechas jflechas@miamiherald.com

Hurricane arrived in Miami, Florida on September 10, 2017, flooding streets as it made its way on shore. Joey Flechas jflechas@miamiherald.com