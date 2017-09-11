Dusk-to-dawn curfew in Keys while Air Force, Guard plan ‘disaster mortuary teams’

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay has declared a curfew in the Florida Keys between dusk and dawn after devastating Hurricane Irma swept through the island chain.
The curfew is indefinite while damage from heavy winds and flooding is assessed. Meanwhile, no one is allowed into the Keys. Early reports indicated impassable roads and destroyed homes, especially where the damage was worst in the Upper and Middle Keys. “Anyone out after the designates times is subject to arrest,” said a statement released by the sheriff’s office Sunday night. “This curfew is necessary due to the unsafe conditions throughout Monroe County and for security.”
“We don’t have a comprehensive insight into what the damage is,” Florida Director of Emergency Management Bryan Koon said late Sunday. “We will work on those at first light. I don’t have any numbers on fatalities at this point.”
But Monroe County’s Emergency Management Director Martin Senterfitt called the destruction a looming “humanitarian crisis” and said the Air Force and National Guard were planning a huge airborne relief mission, including what he called “disaster mortuary teams.”
Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key Sunday morning.
