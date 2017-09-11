National

Houston students to start classes after delay from Harvey

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 8:24 AM

HOUSTON

Students in Houston are finally starting their new school year following a two-week delay because of damage from Harvey.

Students at 202 of the Houston school district's 284 campuses were scheduled to start classes Monday.

Other campuses will start classes on Sept. 18. Students at the nine schools most severely damaged by Harvey will be relocated to nearby campuses or to new locations and won't start classes until Sept. 25.

School District Superintendent Richard Carranza says the district will pick up students who are still staying at shelters and take them to campuses.

Carranza says none of the district's more than 300 schools and facilities escaped without some impact from Harvey.

Houston has the nation's seventh-largest school system, with about 215,000 students.

