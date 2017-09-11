In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority refugees reach for food distributed by Bangladeshi volunteers near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Bangladesh. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh on Sunday fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state, said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan.
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 5:22 AM

Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar reach for food distributed by Bangladeshi volunteers near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area in Bangladesh. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Nearly 300,000 Rohingya have arrived since Aug. 25.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, South Korea fired ballistic missiles during a live-fire exercise simulating an attack on North Korea's nuclear test site to "strongly warn" Pyongyang over its latest nuclear test.

Hindu devotees participated in a procession with a giant idol of the elephant-headed god Ganesha to immerse it in the Arabian Sea on the final day of the 10-day Ganesha Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India.

