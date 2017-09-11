Police officers work the scene of a shooting at a home in Plano, north of Dallas, Texas, Sunday night, Sept. 10, 2017. Authorities in North Texas say several people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at the Plano home.
Police officers work the scene of a shooting at a home in Plano, north of Dallas, Texas, Sunday night, Sept. 10, 2017. Authorities in North Texas say several people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at the Plano home. The Dallas Morning News via AP Vernon Bryant
Police: At least 8 dead after shooting in North Texas

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 2:25 AM

PLANO, Texas

At least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano, Texas, authorities in North Texas said.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday in the city less than 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley said police initially responded to a report of shots fired. When the first officer arrived and went inside the home, the officer confronted the suspected shooter.

The officer opened fire, Tilley said, killing the suspect. Two others were injured in the shooting. Their conditions were not released.

The victims and suspect have not been identified. All of those killed and injured were believed to be adults.

Police also have not determined a motive for the shooting. Additional details were not immediately available.

Tilley said that a shooting of this magnitude was unusual for Plano, especially in such a quiet neighborhood. He could not say whether police had been called to the home before Sunday.

A police investigation is ongoing.

