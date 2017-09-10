Floridians can’t give blood as Irma lashes the state, so others are asked to step up

More Videos 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store Pause 1:37 Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:50 Irma winds arrive in Key West 1:16 Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:08 Hurricane Irma's outer bands being felt in Sarasota 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful

A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful