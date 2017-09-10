Faster-moving Hurricane Irma weakens to Category 3

3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store Pause

1:37 Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S.

0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

0:50 Irma winds arrive in Key West

0:36 Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida

0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma

0:36 Homeless woman refuses shelter as Hurricane Irma looms over Key West

0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West

2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday