Sneaky car dealer takes free Hurricane Irma garage spaces, city says

More Videos 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath Pause 0:50 Irma winds arrive in Key West 1:37 Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. 0:03 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Key West 0:19 Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West 0:36 Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida 1:16 Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma 1:47 Where will Hurricane Irma go? NOAA says it's "too soon" to tell. 0:36 Homeless woman refuses shelter as Hurricane Irma looms over Key West 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful

A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful