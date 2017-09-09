‘I have a car in my f------ living room!’ Man accepts wife’s challenge to protect car from Irma

More Videos 1:37 Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. Pause 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:55 Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories 0:39 Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:42 3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:53 Rubio to those in hurricane evacuation zone: 'Absolutely you should leave' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma Mai-Lee Acea, of Hialeah, told her husband he could put his vintage car inside their house to protect it from Hurricane Irma — if he could get it through the sliding glass doors. Surprising his family, Tomas Acea managed to wedge his car into the living room Friday evening. Mai-Lee Acea, of Hialeah, told her husband he could put his vintage car inside their house to protect it from Hurricane Irma — if he could get it through the sliding glass doors. Surprising his family, Tomas Acea managed to wedge his car into the living room Friday evening. Mai-Lee Acea via Facebook

