Her boyfriend was angry she was pregnant — so he set her on fire, police say

A Maryland woman was forced to deliver her baby nearly two months earlier than expected after her boyfriend allegedly doused her in flammable liquid and set her on fire, police said.
Police and firefighters were responding to a fire at 11:45 a.m. Friday when they found Andrea Grinage, of Prince George’s County, with critical burns across her body, according to NBC Washington.
Grinage told police that her boyfriend poured flammable liquid on her and then set her ablaze — and that she was concerned he was heading to Washington, D.C. to possibly harm her family members.
Arthur Grinage, Andrea’s father, said her boyfriend set her on fire because he was angry she was pregnant.
“It all stems from him not wanting to take responsibility of him being a newborn dad,” Williams said. “He didn’t want that. And once a baby is conceived it’s too late for all that. You either step up and be a dad or you walk away.”
First responders then rushed Grinage to the hospital, where she successfully gave birth to her baby girl seven weeks prematurely, according to the New York DailyNews.
“These are not the circumstances under which this baby was to be born,” said Prince George’s County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan during a Friday news conference.
Detectives said they were eventually able to get Grinage’s attacker on the phone, and convinced the man to turn himself in.
The man has not yet been named, and charges are pending.
Grinage is listed as being in “critical condition,” while the child is described as “alive,” according to the International Business Times.
As of 1 p.m. Saturday, a GoFundMe page under Arthur’s name has so far amassed just over $6,000 dollars of the $50,000 goal.
Grinage’s father said he is grateful that his daughter, and his new granddaughter, survived.
“You never think it will happen to your love ones — let alone your daughter,” he said. “She's hanging in there. She's doing fine. She's beautiful.”
