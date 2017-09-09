Kristen Bell's ‘Frozen’ co-star says she ‘literally saved’ his family from Irma

As Hurricane Irma made its way toward Florida, actor Josh Gad said his “Frozen” co-star Kristen Bell “literally saved” his family.
Gad, the voice of Olaf from the Disney film “Frozen,” wrote a message of thanks to Bell on Twitter.
“No joke. @IMKristenBell just literally saved my parents, my brothers and entire family from #HurricaineIrma - you are an angel. I adore you,” he tweeted.
At the time, Bell was in Orlando to film her upcoming movie “Like Father,” according to the Huffington Post.
She became stranded in the state Friday, according to the Huffington Post, and posted an image on Instagram of supplies she had to weather the storm.
Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors - it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this. Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together.
Bell — who Gad credited with saving his parents, brothers, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews — is stuck waiting out the storm in her hotel, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, until Irma makes its way out of Florida, according to the Huffington Post.
And Gad’s family is stranded in Florida, too — but couldn’t find a hotel room, according to PEOPLE.
That’s when Bell came to the rescue, he wrote in an Instagram post, saying she got them a room in her hotel.
“They don’t make them like this girl,” he wrote. “Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above.”
So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!
Irma, a Category 4 storm, has maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida Sunday morning.
