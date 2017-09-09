Screenshot from Josh Gad’s Instagram.
Screenshot from Josh Gad’s Instagram.

National

Kristen Bell's ‘Frozen’ co-star says she ‘literally saved’ his family from Irma

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

September 09, 2017 11:31 AM

As Hurricane Irma made its way toward Florida, actor Josh Gad said his “Frozen” co-star Kristen Bell “literally saved” his family.

Gad, the voice of Olaf from the Disney film “Frozen,” wrote a message of thanks to Bell on Twitter.

“No joke. @IMKristenBell just literally saved my parents, my brothers and entire family from #HurricaineIrma - you are an angel. I adore you,” he tweeted.

At the time, Bell was in Orlando to film her upcoming movie “Like Father,” according to the Huffington Post.

She became stranded in the state Friday, according to the Huffington Post, and posted an image on Instagram of supplies she had to weather the storm.

Bell — who Gad credited with saving his parents, brothers, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews — is stuck waiting out the storm in her hotel, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, until Irma makes its way out of Florida, according to the Huffington Post.

And Gad’s family is stranded in Florida, too — but couldn’t find a hotel room, according to PEOPLE.

That’s when Bell came to the rescue, he wrote in an Instagram post, saying she got them a room in her hotel.

“They don’t make them like this girl,” he wrote. “Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above.”

Irma, a Category 4 storm, has maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida Sunday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S.

Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. 1:37

Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S.
Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 3:27

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction
Ash from wildfires fall in Washington state 1:06

Ash from wildfires fall in Washington state

View More Video