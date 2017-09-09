In Harvey, they flew out a plane of puppies. In Irma, they flew out rich people.

As a plane full of dogs and cats flew out of Texas because of crowded shelters brought on by Hurricane Harvey, the wealthy of Florida shelled out thousands of dollars to flee Hurricane Irma before the storm’s expected Sunday morning landfall.
On Wednesday, Southwest Airlines flew a cabin of 64 displaced dogs and cats out of crowded Texas shelters and to the safety of San Diego, according to PEOPLE.
Along with the airline, it was a coordinated effort between Operation Pets Alive!, a Texas rescue group, and the Helen Woodward Animal Center in San Diego, where the animals will be put up for adoption, according to Business Insider.
The hope is to find a forever home for the 64 animals after they endured a 1,400 mile flight.
“These are the silent victims,” said Mike Arms, President of Helen Woodward Animal Center. “There are shelters that have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey, without electricity, without supplies.”
Images of the adorable flight quickly made the rounds on social media.
Best. Flight. Ever. @SouthwestAir #ForTheWin on behalf of 64 #Texas animals who will hopefully be adopted from the @HWAC. @10News at 6. pic.twitter.com/PBiyxv7Qqi— Joe Little (@10NewsJoeLittle) September 5, 2017
Our sweet mama doggy is already comfy-cozy and nursing her babies. #HarveyPetsFlight @southwestair pic.twitter.com/G5Ly3qZ5Ik— Helen Woodward (@HWAC) September 5, 2017
Needless to say, this was one furry rescue flight, with plenty of love to go around! pic.twitter.com/mtBuDBGDw1— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017
Even the plane’s pilots couldn’t seem to resist the sheer cuteness.
"Scuse me @SouthwestAir, when can I apply to be a pilot?" #HarveyPetsFlight #HarveyRelief pic.twitter.com/qC7Iz4u90M— Helen Woodward (@HWAC) September 6, 2017
Of course, the people of Florida did take time to ensure the safety of their local animals, too — including Key West’s “gypsy chickens.”
But in Miami, there were flights of a completely different nature as people sought to avoid the worst of Hurricane Irma — private flights that Florida’s wealthy could book for up to $14,000, according to the Miami New Times.
For nearly $15,000, those in Florida could fly on a private plane with JetSmarter, a startup with around 10,000 members based in Fort Lauderdale. It’s known as “the Uber of private jets.”
Over 750 passengers were booked to fly on one of the private planes between Wednesday and Friday, according to NorthJersey.com, and on Friday the flight service added eight flights to New York because of high demand.
Those expensive, private flights came when some in Florida were stranded Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and had to be shuttled to an elementary school for shelter, while tens of flights leaving Palm Beach County were canceled or delayed, according to the Miami New Times.
For JetSmarter CEO Sergey Petrossov, offering the flights, even if they are expensive, is about ensuring the safety of those in the path of Irma. So he opened up the flights to those outside of JetSmarter’s 10,000 members and to the public.
“In the wake of Hurricane Irma, JetSmarter wants to do everything they can to ensure the safety of their loyal South Florida community,” he said to Miami New Times. “We’re offering emergency flights for South Florida residents, to New York, to warrant their safety.”
Emergency flights started at $2,990 per seat for JetSmarter on Thursday, according to Petrossov.
