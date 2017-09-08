Ex-LA sheriff remains free while appealing conviction

FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca leaves federal court in Los Angeles after he was sentenced to three years in prison for obstructing an FBI investigation into abuses at the jails he ran. Baca will remain out of federal prison, at least temporarily, as he appeals his conviction for trying to derail an FBI investigation into abuses in the nation's largest jail system. Baca filed an appeal Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal. He was due to surrender on Monday but the appeal triggers an automatic stay of that order. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo