58 Texas Superfund sites OK after Harvey; 2 need more review

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 9:31 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says state and federal environmental protection officials have found no major problems at all but two of 60 Superfund sites hit by Hurricane Harvey.

The governor says two sites — one in Pasadena southeast of Houston and the other on the San Jacinto River east of Houston — will require "additional precautionary assessment efforts."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality inspected 17 state Superfund sites. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency assessed 43 other sites.

The EPA has designated the Superfund sites as being among America's most intensely contaminated places.

Floods from Harvey have raised concerns the floodwaters may wash in pollution. Abbott, in a statement Friday, said it is "imperative" the state work with the federal EPA to ensure the safety of people in those areas.

