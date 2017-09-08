How you can help people affected by Hurricane Irma

More Videos 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect Pause 3:27 Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 1:23 Hurricane Irma preparations intensify 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch while Georgia and Carolinas closely monitor Irma 1:42 Miami Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Task Force returns in time for Hurricane Irma 1:47 Where will Hurricane Irma go? NOAA says it's "too soon" to tell. 1:24 Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:33 Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida. Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida. Meta Viers McClatchy

