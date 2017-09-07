The Latest: Justice Department to appeal travel ban ruling

FILE- In this Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Karen Shore holds up a sign outside of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. The appeals court on Thursday, Sept. 7, rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the United States under the president's travel ban, saying grandparents, cousins and similarly close relations of people in the U.S. should not be prevented from coming to the country. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo