Doe and fawn die ‘agonizing’ deaths after man sees them eating his new landscaping, police say

A Tiburon, California, man fatally shot a doe and fawn for eating his bushes, police said.
Mark Dickinson, 54, shot the blacktail deer early Saturday morning with a pellet gun, police told the Marin Indepedent Journal. The deer died “agonizing and painful deaths,” said Sgt. Steve Hahn of the Tiburon Police Department.
“He said he was sick of the deer eating his expensive landscaping,” Hahn said. A neighbor called police after hearing shots and seeing a flashlight beam.
Police arrested Dickinson on suspicion of animal cruelty. Dickinson’s attorney, Charles Dresow, told the newspaper that his client did not intend to kill the deer.
“The Tiburon police should not have arrested my client and booked him into jail,” Dresow said. “He had no intent to be cruel or to harm the deer. Rather he was simply trying to scare them away from consuming new landscaping.”
The Marin Humane Society, which was called in to aid the dying doe and fawn, called the incident “tragic” on Facebook.
“There are many ways to protect your yard from deer, whether it's by building appropriate fencing or planting deer-resistant shrubs, trees, and plants,” says the post.
