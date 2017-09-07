He got into a fight over gas before Hurricane Irma. So he pulled out a gun, video shows

More Videos 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma Pause 3:27 Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 1:24 Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 0:40 Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma 1:56 Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 1:51 Anna Maria Island a hurricane safe haven? 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man pulls out gun during dispute over gas in Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma Due to incoming Hurricane Irma, there are fuel shortages in parts of Florida. This led to a dispute at a Mobil gas station at Coral Way and 32nd Avenue Southwest in Miami according to the Miami New Times, which led to one man pulling out a gun and pointing it at another driver. Due to incoming Hurricane Irma, there are fuel shortages in parts of Florida. This led to a dispute at a Mobil gas station at Coral Way and 32nd Avenue Southwest in Miami according to the Miami New Times, which led to one man pulling out a gun and pointing it at another driver. @melmnzn / Twitter via Storyful

