The new “South Park” game lets players change the game’s difficulty by changing a character’s skin color.
The new “South Park” game lets players change the game’s difficulty by changing a character’s skin color. Eurogamer YouTube screenshot
The new “South Park” game lets players change the game’s difficulty by changing a character’s skin color. Eurogamer YouTube screenshot

National

The new ‘South Park’ game gets tougher when your character has dark skin

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

September 07, 2017 4:16 PM

Most games give the player an option to make the game more difficult for an extra challenge, and the new “South Park” game, “South Park: The Fractured But Whole,” does just that—with a unique twist.

The game's difficulty changes based on the skin color the player chooses for his or her avatar, a playthrough from Eurogamer revealed. Skin tones on the lighter end of the difficulty slider are marked “very easy” while “very difficult” lies on the darker end.

“Don’t worry, this doesn’t affect combat. Just every other aspect of your whole life,” “South Park’s” Eric Cartman tells players as they select the difficulty.

Eurogamer reported that difficulty level affects the amount of money players earn and interactions with other characters. The game also gives the option of making a character transgender or cisgender.

This game is the sequel to 2014’s “South Park: The Stick of Truth.”

“South Park” has been around since 1997 and has generated countless controversies—and occasionally it has provoked censorship while satirizing politics, pop culture, religion and much more.

Some examples include when the show depicted Islamic holy figure the Prophet Muhammad, outraging Muslims, and poked fun at the Church of Scientology, according to The Washington Post.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 3:27

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction
Ash from wildfires fall in Washington state 1:06

Ash from wildfires fall in Washington state
Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 1:24

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4

View More Video