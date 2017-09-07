How far will the storm surge come in? See how bad your area could flood

More Videos 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next Pause 3:27 Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 1:10 Cat 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 0:18 Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989 3:52 Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims 1:24 Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 9:14 Governor Cooper declares state of emergency for Hurricane Irma 1:51 Anna Maria Island a hurricane safe haven? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cat 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States Hurricane Irma has been graded a Category 5. From Hugo to Matthew, Cat 5 storms have had serious impacts on the U.S. Hurricane Irma has been graded a Category 5. From Hugo to Matthew, Cat 5 storms have had serious impacts on the U.S. smardis@thestate.com

Hurricane Irma has been graded a Category 5. From Hugo to Matthew, Cat 5 storms have had serious impacts on the U.S. smardis@thestate.com