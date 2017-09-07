The Carolinas could get hit by the ‘dirty side’ of Irma. Here’s what that means

More Videos 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma Pause 3:27 Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:24 Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 0:34 Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla 1:10 Cat 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 1:51 Anna Maria Island a hurricane safe haven? 0:30 Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire near Portland, Oregon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers McClatchy

