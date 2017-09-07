Judge seals Chicago officer's statements about teen's death

FILE - In this April 20, 2017, file photo, Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who is charged in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald, appears at a hearing in his case at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago. Judge Vincent Gaughan on Thursday Sept. 17, 2017, ruled that statements Van Dyke made to an investigator two days after he fatally shot a black teenager in 2014 cannot be used at his murder trial. Gaughan sealed an audio recording and a transcript of an interview that Van Dyke gave to the agency that investigates police shootings in Chicago . Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File Nancy Stone