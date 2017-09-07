10 Things to Know for Friday

More Videos 3:27 Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction Pause 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 3:52 Operation Airdrop brings vital supplies to Harvey victims 1:24 Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 1:17 Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and aims toward Florida 0:40 Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 1:51 Anna Maria Island a hurricane safe haven? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday. Meta Viers/McClatchy

