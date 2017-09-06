He offered to buy a homeless man food. The man hit him in the head with a hatchet.

A man accused of smashing a shopper who had offered to buy him food in the head with a hatchet has been arrested, Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies say.
Kisu Brown, 41, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday in West Hollywood, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook. Brown had been sought in connection with a brutal attack caught on surveillance video early Saturday outside a convenience store on Santa Monica Boulevard.
Brown had been shoplifting in the store about 4 a.m. Saturday when a fellow shopper offered to pay for the items he had stolen, deputies said. Brown became angry, struggled with the man and then pulled out a double-edged hatchet.
The video shows Brown striking the man several times with the hatchet as both exit the store, continuing to attack after the other man has fallen down. Another man tries to aid the fallen shopper, but Brown returns to strike the man again before running out of view.
Deputies say the man suffered a crushed skull and a hand laceration. He was listed in stable condition.
Brown faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
