He yelled racial slurs at a woman for ‘speaking immigrant,’ video shows

An Oklahoma man went on a racist tirade in a thrift store because he heard a woman speaking Spanish — or, as he phrased it, “speaking immigrant.”
But Maty Roberts, the woman who was talking to her sister in Spanish on her cellphone, quickly captured the jarring rant on video, which has now gained nationwide attention, according to KXII.
Roberts said she was talking on the phone while shopping at a Goodwill in Durant, Oklahoma, when an unshaven man came up to her and yelled racist slurs at her.
The video shows Roberts asking the man — who also reportedly harassed Roberts’ daughter and her boyfriend — “are you the one who hates wet-----,” referring to a slur commonly used against Latinos. “I’m an American citizen.”
“Wet-----, wet-----, wet-----, because you’re an immigrant,” he replied, before interrupting Roberts to say, “No, you’re speaking immigrant.”
It was an experience that Roberts’ daughter, Alison, couldn’t stomach, so she left the store — but not before he “kept spitting out words like ‘you're an immigrant’ and ‘you need to go back to your country’,” she said.
The man also confronted Alison’s boyfriend, Dakota Hodge, who is white, asking if he was a part of the family.
"He just kind of came up to me," Hodge said to KXII. "Not even really talking to me, just saying out loud all these racial slurs."
The man, who asserted his name was “Goofy” when asked, confronted Roberts at the checkout line.
“I don’t speak English, I don’t speak English, no comprende, no comprende — you lousy-speaking immigrant,” he said mockingly.
Police soon arrived, but the man at first refused to identify himself, later saying his first name was Jack without providing a last name.
As he sat in his car with a police officer looming over him, the man continued to shout at Roberts.
“Get that b---h out of here, get that b---h out of here,” he said. “I’ll show you World War III, it starts right here. Immigrant, immigrant, immigrant. F------ wet-----.”
The man finally said he had to go home because of his high blood pressure — but added that "on this side of the Red River, north of the Rio Grand, north of the Red River, we speak English and English only.”
For Roberts, who said she has lived in the United States legally for around 40 years, this type of behavior is unacceptable.
“I will stand and I will march,” she said to KXII, “but I will not put up with that kind of behavior.”
