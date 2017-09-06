Christine Van Assche from Slidell, LA, USA
Christine Van Assche from Slidell, LA, USA

National

As Hurricane Irma heads for Florida, medieval knights offer up a sacrifice

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

September 06, 2017 09:56 AM

UPDATED September 06, 2017 10:42 AM

As Hurricane Irma makes its way toward Florida, many in the state are preparing for the severe storm by evacuating or bulking up on food and water.

But the knights of Medieval Times in Kissimmee, Florida, have a different way to prepare: a sacrifice.

Specifically, they are offering up the Majesty Building, an 18-story building nicknamed the 'I-4 Eyesore' because it has been under construction for 16 years, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

That long construction time for the Majesty, which overlooks Interstate 4 in Altamonte Springs, means iPods weren’t even in existence when the building started being built, according to Orlando Weekly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The knights made their sacrificial intentions known with a tweet.

“Dear Hurricane Irma, We offer this as a sacrifice,” the tweet read, accompanied by an image of the building. “You can have it, just don't destroy anything else. Sincerely, Central Floridians.”

But it might be the most inopportune time for the Category 5 storm to take down the building; its owner said the building could be completed by this Thanksgiving, according to Orlando Weekly.

According to current projections, Hurricane Irma is expected to hit Florida starting early Sunday.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey

    Sgt. Michael Virga of the Hamilton Township Police Department in New Jersey was on patrol near Atlantic City airport on December 2 when his dashcam caught this fireball streaking across the sky. The department released the video on December 7. The American Meteor Society recorded 133 reports of the fireball on that night from several states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland. The site’s director, Mike Hankey, told local media it was “most likely a cometary fireball.”

Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey

Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey 0:05

Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey
California wildfire forces beach community evacuations 0:53

California wildfire forces beach community evacuations
Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 1:01

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

View More Video