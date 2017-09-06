Jeffrey Beall Wikimedia Commons
Nurses admired the size of a dead patient’s genitals — then opened a body bag to look

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

September 06, 2017 9:45 AM

Five nurses in Denver were suspended for three weeks by their hospital after they reportedly opened a body bag to view a deceased patient’s genitals and admire their size, according to local media reports.

According to ABC 7, the nurses at Denver Health Medical Center allegedly spoke about the patient’s genitals multiple times and viewed them once, all between March 31 and April 3.

“Multiple staff members viewed the victim while he was incapacitated, including after he was deceased,” a Denver Police report read, according to ABC 7.

However, the incident went unreported for more than a month before a nurse not involved in the incident heard another nurse make a comment about it, according to Fox 31.

Initially, just two nurses were suspended, a spokesperson for the hospital told ABC 7. However, further investigation led to three more suspensions. All the suspensions were three weeks long, the hospital said, and four of the nurses have since returned to work. One of the nurses no longer works at the hospital but was not fired because of the incident, a hospital official said.

Police investigated the incident, Fox 31 and ABC 7 report, but did not find sufficent evidence to prove a crime had been committed and let the hospital handle the incident internally.

None of the names of the nurses, their medical unit or the name of the patient were released by the hospital.

