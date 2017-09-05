Released by court, semitrailer survivors could be deported

FILE- In this July 24, 2017, file photo, James Matthew Bradley Jr., left, arrives at the federal courthouse for a hearing in San Antonio. Authorities say 22 survivors of a semitrailer that was loaded with people in Texas including 10 who died are no longer needed to testify and are being turned over to immigration authorities. The U.S. attorney's office said Tuesday, Sept. 5, that it was canceling depositions that were scheduled for the 22 people in the case against semitrailer driver Bradley. He was arrested after San Antonio officers found the semitrailer in July outside a Walmart. Eric Gay, File AP Photo