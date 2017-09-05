Hospital to police: Stay away from our nurses

More Videos 1:24 Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 Pause 6:25 911 call: "I think I killed my ..." 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 0:36 Irma becomes powerful Category 5 1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect 0:32 Irma becomes Category 4 Hurricane 1:47 Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:44 Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 0:41 Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic 1:50 Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Karra Porter via Storyful

