Authorities investigate death of man at Burning Man festival

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2014, file photo, Burning Man participants walk through dust at the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. A Nevada sheriff says a man who ran into the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning ceremony has died. Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen identified the man as Aaron Joel Mitchell, 41, who died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, morning at the UC Davis hospital burn center in California. The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File Andy Barron