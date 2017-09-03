SC town has a Confederate monument to slaves. Black descendants want it to stay.

More Videos 6:25 911 call: "I think I killed my ..." Pause 1:24 Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 4:28 Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 3:49 Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply 1:14 Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims 1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect 0:48 Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004 1:50 Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux 1:47 Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 2:45 Longboat Key police chief gives statement on arrest made in Zota Beach Resort murders Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Descendants of slave named on Fort Mill monument want monument saved A Confederate monument to "faithful slaves" in Fort Mill, S.C. Is unique in South Carolina and one of only three in America. Descendants of one of those slaves who endured bondage and is named on the monument want the monument to stay as America debates what role, if any, Confederate monuments have in present-day America. A Confederate monument to "faithful slaves" in Fort Mill, S.C. Is unique in South Carolina and one of only three in America. Descendants of one of those slaves who endured bondage and is named on the monument want the monument to stay as America debates what role, if any, Confederate monuments have in present-day America. adys@heraldonline.com

A Confederate monument to "faithful slaves" in Fort Mill, S.C. Is unique in South Carolina and one of only three in America. Descendants of one of those slaves who endured bondage and is named on the monument want the monument to stay as America debates what role, if any, Confederate monuments have in present-day America. adys@heraldonline.com