Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 3

1:14 Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims Pause

1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect

2:06 State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee

3:49 Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply

0:48 Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004

0:30 Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk

0:25 Manatee sheriff says they are at protest to ensure the peace

0:16 Bradenton protester says she wants to end racism

4:47 Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 4: It's all about sex