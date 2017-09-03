National

September 3, 2017 4:45 AM

State police: Mother, 2 children killed in house fire

The Associated Press
HAMBURG, Pa.

A mother and two children have been killed in a house fire in Pennsylvania.

The fire broke out late Saturday night at a home in Hamburg, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of the state capital of Harrisburg. Thick smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the structure.

The Reading Eagle (http://bit.ly/2gur6h3 ) reports state police confirmed the deaths early Sunday morning.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

It's not immediately clear what sparked the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims 1:14

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims

Pause
With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback

Three days after protests, Confederate monument in Bradenton is removed 0:32

Three days after protests, Confederate monument in Bradenton is removed

Footage from Confederate statue removal shows spire breaking in two 12:02

Footage from Confederate statue removal shows spire breaking in two

Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004 0:48

Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004

Friday's football game between Manatee and Palmetto to aid Houston flood victims 0:23

Friday's football game between Manatee and Palmetto to aid Houston flood victims

FDOT district spokesman talks about options for 'obsolete' Cortez Bridge 1:48

FDOT district spokesman talks about options for 'obsolete' Cortez Bridge

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns

Flooded Houston home doesn't stop this man from playing his piano 0:59

Flooded Houston home doesn't stop this man from playing his piano

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’ 0:40

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

  • Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4

    Texans brave floodwaters to rescue domestic pets, large animals and wildlife stranded by Harvey.

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4

View more video

National